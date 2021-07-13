KARE in the Air: Spoonbridge and Cherry

Our summer drone series takes us over the iconic centerpiece of the Walker Art Center Sculpture Garden.

MINNEAPOLIS — The latest installment of our KARE in the Air summer drone series takes us over a piece of pop culture so iconic it is on par with First Avenue as something that just screams Minneapolis.

We are talking about the centerpiece of the Walker Art Center Sculpture Garden, a whimsical piece entitled "Spoonbridge and Cherry."

The eye-catching icon was created by two artists known for their enormous sculptures of everyday objects. According to the Walker, the husband and wife team of Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg were asked to create a fountain in the 1980's, to anchor the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

Spoonbridge and Cherry is built from stainless steel and aluminum. The spoon part of the sculpture weighs in at 5,800 pounds, with the cherry on top tipping the scales at 1200 lbs.

Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine says the famous Volkswagen-sized cherry was van Bruggen’s idea, and it seems to have come out of the idea of putting “a cherry on top” as a final finishing touch. It was her gentle, wifely way of telling husband Oldenburg “That’s nice, honey, but it seems to be missing something.” Like color.

