KARE in the Air: Stone Arch Bridge

Many have walked or biked across the landmark which spans the Mississippi River, but here's an interesting look from above.

MINNEAPOLIS — There are things that most folks just have to do when they're visiting Minneapolis. You know, maybe take in a concert at First Avenue, get your picture taken by the Spoon and Cherry, purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka...

Walking across the Stone Arch Bridge is another that makes the list.

The latest installment of our KARE in the Air summer drone series takes us over the iconic bridge, which spans the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis. Both visitors and locals have walked or biked across, photographed or even painted the landmark in countless ways.

A bit of research shows that the Stone Arch Bridge was used as a railroad bridge for more than 100 years before it was converted for pedestrian use in 1982. It's more than two thousand-feet long, has 23 arches, and is constructed of native granite and limestone.

Originally named after railroad giant James J. Hill, the design of the Stone Arch Bridge includes an unusual 817-foot, six-degree curve on the west end.