KARE in the Air: La Salle Lake State Recreation Area

La Salle Lake State Recreation Area is just north of Itasca, and it includes the state's deepest inland lake, measuring 213 feet to the bottom.

SOLWAY, Minn. — Minnesota is more than the Land of 10,000 Lakes... because there's actually 11,842.

One of them that you may not have heard of... is called La Salle Lake. The pristine body of water is part of Minnesota's 'newest' state recreation area.

La Salle Lake State Recreation Area is just north of Itasca, and it includes the state's deepest inland lake, measuring 213 feet to the bottom. La Salle Lake is 221 acres, and is stocked with walleye, bluegill, northern pike and crappie populations.

Along with fishing, there's also plenty of land around La Salle to hike, including a stretch that runs along the Mississippi River.