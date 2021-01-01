M Health Fairview delivers its first baby of 2021 shortly after midnight

John Robert Hennessey was brought into the world at 12:27 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The first baby born in the M Health Fairview system in 2021 was delivered at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood.

John Robert Hennessey was brought into the world at 12:27 a.m. Friday weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Melissa and Chris Hennessey, John's parents, have four other children – three girls and one boy.

“He seems like a really laid back, relaxed little babe,” Melissa said. “We’re excited to have a little sleepy snuggler to bring home to our family. I think we’re all looking forward to moving into the new year with a sense of peace and calm, and so far little John has certainly exhibited that calming presence for us!”

John is named after Melissa's grandfather John J. McDonough, a former mayor of St. Paul, and his middle name is after Chris's father.

According to the hospital, John was born about three weeks before his due date and is expected to be head home Saturday, Jan. 2.