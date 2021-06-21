Making the best decision for your child when it comes to Kindergarten

Some parents who aren’t happy with how their children fared in virtual kindergarten are thinking about having their little ones repeat kindergarten

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Children’s academics have been disrupted this past year as students participated in remote learning because of the pandemic. Some students have had an easier time than others adjusting to virtual classes with their teachers. And now, some parents who aren’t happy with how their children fared in virtual kindergarten are thinking about having their little ones repeat kindergarten in a real classroom next school year.

School isn’t only about academics, such as knowing the letters, numbers, and colors. School is also about social-emotional development such as cooperating with friends, group learning, speaking in front of the class, getting along with others, handling frustrations and disappointments.

As a parent, you should consider the short-term gain vs. the long-term benefit. If your child doesn’t know numbers or colors, for example, does your child need a full year of repeating kindergarten to catch up?

Is there a way that your child can get short-term tutoring to catch up? If your child is behind in a certain area, will they get bored with repeat skills that they already know?

If kids don’t feel like they’re being challenged, they may not like school anymore or be more distracted in class. If you think that your child is behind socially because they missed out on peer interactions because of one year of remote learning, could they get the needed peer time with more playdates or participate in after-school activities?

Think about maturity levels based on children’s development.

Realize that many children are in a similar situation as your child. And the school administration more than likely has plans on ways for children to catch up and still stay within their current grade level and peer group.

Parents should talk to their child’s current kindergarten teacher about their concerns. Find out their plans and see how that works with your goals for your children.