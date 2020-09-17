Mayor Jacob Frey, Sarah Clarke welcome newborn daughter

Frida Jade Frey was born at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz., according to a press release from the City of Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and his wife Sarah Clarke welcomed a newborn baby Wednesday evening.

Clark and Frida are both healthy and doing well, according to the release.

“Nothing prepared us for the love we already feel. She’s a radiant light in our lives. For us, her birth leading into Rosh Hashanah symbolizes new beginnings and hope in the midst of tough days. She’s our reminder of a better tomorrow,” Frey and Clarke said in a statement.