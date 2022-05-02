WalletHub ranks Minnesota as 4th-best state for working moms

The personal finance website ranked the states based on 17 key metrics ranging from quality of daycare to median salary.

American women have made significant progress in the workplace, but there is still a ways to go when it comes to big issues like salary equality and leadership roles.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says women make up nearly half of the workforce, and that nearly 68% of mothers raising children under the age of 18 were also holding down a job.

To shine a light on the challenges faced by working women, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on their working mom friendliness using 17 key metrics and a panel of experts. The data set ranges from the median women’s salary and female unemployment rates to day-care quality.

Minnesota ended up being ranked the fourth-best state for women who work in 2022. Here are some of the categories and how we stack up:



Life as a Working Mom in Minnesota (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

1st – Child Care Quality

– Child Care Quality 3rd - Professional Opportunities

- Professional Opportunities 14th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Women’s Salary)

– Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Women’s Salary) 15th - Work-Life Balance

- Work-Life Balance 10th – Pediatricians per Capita

– Pediatricians per Capita 8th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

– Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s) 21st – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

– Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives 3rd – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 16th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

– Parental-Leave Policy Score 10th – Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)

– Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours) 5th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

Massachusetts is ranked as the top state in the U.S. for working mothers, followed by Connecticut, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Wisconsin. South Dakota was 12th in the rankings, with North Dakota at number 16.

Louisiana stacks up as the worst state for working moms, according to WalletHub data, followed by Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Idaho.

WalletHub notes that progress for working mothers is taking shape at different rates across the country, with parental leave policies, legal support systems and quality of infrastructure (affordable daycare, quality of public schools) far from uniform from state to state.

They also cite data from the Pew Research Center that indicates women only make 84% of the hourly wage men do while performing the same tasks, and note that only 6.2% of S&P 500 companies list women as their CEOs.

For more on the study and how the rankings were compiled, check out the WalletHub website.

