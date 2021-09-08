LIST: Minnesota employers looking for fall workers

Here are some of the companies and organizations looking for workers as fall sets in.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's no secret that the nation - and Minnesota - is seeing a severe shortage in bus drivers as the school year begins. But in truth, employers in most sectors are struggling to find workers.

Here are just a few of the companies and organizations currently looking to hire employees. Perhaps one is a good match for you.

Minnesota State Fair

The MSF operations crew is looking for post-fair clean-up help. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and there is potential for jobs to extend thru October based on workload. Duties include event teardown, restroom & trash barrel cleaning, picking up trash and more. Apply on the state fair website.

U.S. Bank Stadium

The home of the Vikings and its partners (ASM Global, Aramark, Legends Global Merchandise, BEST, G4S) are looking for more than 500 part-time team members to support fall events including Vikings games, and concerts by the Rolling Stones and George Strait, among others. Positions include guest experience representatives, cashiers, cooks, warehouse workers, food service stand workers, retail operations, and event security.

A hiring event is scheduled at U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Visit the stadium's website for more information.

Valleyfair

The amusement park in Shakopee is looking to staff nearly every department, offering flexible schedules, on-site housing and pay starting at $20 per hour for those age 16 and over.

A hiring event is scheduled for Sept. 14 at the park. Check here for more information.