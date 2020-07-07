Minnesota National Guard releases results from sexual assault prevention program

Between 2014 and 2019, the Minnesota National Guard received 112 reports of sexual assault.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota National Guard has released the results from its sexual assault prevention program that has been implemented for six years.

Between 2014 and 2019, the Minnesota National Guard received 112 reports of sexual assault.

Forty-six percent of the cases were reported as "restricted," which is a report that "provides victims with support and services, but does not trigger an investigation and provides confidentiality." This was a total of 51 cases

Fifty-four percent of the cases were reported as "unrestricted," which triggers an investigation. This was a total of 61 cases

In 44 of the 61 unrestricted cases, both the victim and perpetrator were members of the military. The 44 cases all were referred to law enforcement. Nine of those cases were charged and four cases are currently open.

Twenty-two cases were referred to the National Guard Office of Complex Investigations. Of those cases, nine were found to be substantiated and six are still open.

Since 2014, 17 members of the Minnesota National Guard have been separated or are in the process of becoming separated from the organization.

"Last year, the Minnesota National Guard reported its sexual assault numbers

publicly for the first time," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, Minnesota National

Guard Adjutant General. "This was not a heroic gesture, but a necessary one

to shed light on a dark topic."