UPDATE: Missing Eagan teen found safe in St. Paul

Eagan police confirm that Jayce Austin Durrett, 14, who went missing on Saturday has been located and is in good health.

EAGAN, Minn. — Eagan Police say a teenager with autism who was reported as missing over the weekend has been located in St. Paul, and is safe and in good health.

Before he was found Monday, Jayce Austin Durrett had not been seen since Saturday at 1:00 p.m., in the area of Lone Oak Road and Eagandale Place in Eagan, police said.

On Monday morning at approximately 11 a.m., Eagan PD confirmed that Jayce had been located and was OK. No details of where he had been for the previous two days have been shared.

