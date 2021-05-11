St. David's Center helping kids and families with mental health and beyond

The Make Them Shine Gala is Saturday, May 15th, from 7:00 to 7:45pm.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — May is mental health awareness month and when we think of mental health, we certainly don’t want to forget our children. It's a big part of the mission of St. David's Center.

“St. David’s Center has had a 60-year history in serving our community's children and families,” says Julie Sjordal, Chief Executive Officer of St. David’s Center.

After six decades in business, you learn some things. And for St. David's Center, they have learned how to help kids thrive. Whether it's early childhood education, or early intervention and treatment for developmental challenges, like autism or mental health issues, and disability services.

“We provide home and community-based support for people whose special needs are enduring, and we can be alongside those folks as they age into adolescence, and adulthood, and just be their developmental partners as they go into the next phase of life,” says Sjordal.

And the reason they are so successful with outcomes is because they take a multidisciplinary approach to treatment.

“Which means that we have a set of professionals that work in therapies like occupational, speech, mental health therapies, social work, teachers, home visitors,” she notes. “Instead of just looking at it through one lens, we're able to look at it through the multidisciplinary lens."



The pandemic made getting services to those who need it harder, but St. David's was able to leverage tele-health to keep kids and families in treatment. But the work continues, so the non-profit is hoping its mission will align with your values. The annual Make them Shine gala is virtual and free this year — with the hope of raising more than $500,000.

“To be able to increase our reach and make our services accessible as possible, that funding will go directly toward our work,” says Sjordal.