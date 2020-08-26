Dog parade brings smiles to Minneapolis VA for National Dog Day

The outdoor parade was led by the Minnesota Sports and Entertainment organization.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was pooches on parade for National Dog Day outside the Minneapolis VA Medical Center on Wednesday.

Members of the Minnesota Sports and Entertainment organization led a dog parade outside the hospital, parading around the building to bring a little joy to the patients watching from their windows inside.

Due to COVID-19, visitors are currently limited at the hospital, and many patients are unable to go outdoors.

The Minnesota Sports and Entertainment organization includes employees of the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and RiverCentre. They were joined by employees of sports cable channel Fox Sports North.

The parade included the Minnesota Wild's current former team dogs, Hobey and Breezer.

In addition to the dog parade, the group also donated Wild-themed masks to the VA.