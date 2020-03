Midwest Animal Rescue and Services is asking for the public's help finding nearly 50 puppies and 5 dogs foster homes.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Saturday afternoon the Midwest Animal Rescue and Services received more than 50 puppies and 5 dogs from a rescue partner in Texas that needed the help.

And now they need help finding these dogs foster homes.

You can check out these doggos on the organization's Facebook page.