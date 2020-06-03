Picking a summer camp for your kids

Sarah Jackson, Editor of Minnesota Parent Magazine, talks about maneuvering all the options for summer camps.

MINNEAPOLIS — The options for a summer camp in the Twin Cities can feel endless.

Everything from theater, to sports, to STEM and others that might surprise you.

"There's a bouldering camp at the Minneapolis Bouldering Project," says Sarah Jackson, Editor at Minnesota Parent Magazine. "There's circus camp for kids who want to learn circus arts."

Minnesota Parent Magazine's latest issue is packed full of different camps for you to consider.

When picking the right one for your kid, there are lots of things to think about, like where it's located and what your child is into.

A good place to start, Sarah says, is the people you know.

"Talk to your friends who have kids who have gone through this before," Sarah says.

Whatever direction you decide to go, Sarah says now is the time to start planning.

"If you wait until June you'll have fewer choices," she says. "Once spring comes we're going to have spring fever and we're not going to want to sit and go through websites and plan. You're going to want to get this done now, get your summer planned and just sit back and relax."

Minnesota Parent Magazine is holding a Camp Fair this weekend where you can learn more about the different options out there.

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory and is free to attend.