Pitcher's stolen prosthetic arm found at recycling facility

Parker Hanson's device was taken from a pickup parked in his driveway, along with the necessary attachments.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle got it back after it was found at a recycling plant.

Parker Hanson is a right-handed pitcher for the Augustana University Vikings who was born without a left hand, but found a way to adapt at a young age to play his favorite game.

Hanson's prosthetic arm and the necessary attachments were in a backpack that was stolen from an unlocked pickup outside his home. He was wondering what to do when Hanson received a text Tuesday saying that his arm had been recovered at a recycling plant in Sioux Falls.

"It is pretty banged up," Hanson told the Argus Leader. "It's definitely been through a gauntlet it looks like."

The bad news? It was no longer usable, but then the Vikings pitcher got a piece of good news when a Minneapolis-area hospital said it would give him a new prosthetic device for free.

Lauren Elm, marketing manager for Shriner's Children's Twin Cities, told the Argus Leader on Tuesday afternoon that Hanson was approved to receive a new prosthetic at "no cost" to him. His fundraiser will continue and the money will go to charity, Elm said.

