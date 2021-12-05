x
Pitcher's stolen prosthetic arm found at recycling facility

Parker Hanson's device was taken from a pickup parked in his driveway, along with the necessary attachments.
Credit: AP
Augustana pitcher Parker Hanson throws during a baseball game against Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. S.D. Hanson, whose prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle, got it back Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after it was found at a recycling plant. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle got it back after it was found at a recycling plant.

Parker Hanson is a right-handed pitcher for the Augustana University Vikings who was born without a left hand, but found a way to adapt at a young age to play his favorite game. 

Hanson's prosthetic arm and the necessary attachments were in a backpack that was stolen from an unlocked pickup outside his home. He was wondering what to do when Hanson received a text Tuesday saying that his arm had been recovered at a recycling plant in Sioux Falls. 

"It is pretty banged up," Hanson told the Argus Leader. "It's definitely been through a gauntlet it looks like." 

Credit: AP
Nate Riddle and Tim Kachel stand at the recycling plant where they found Parker Hanson's prosthetic arm on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Hanson, a college baseball player from South Dakota, prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle when discovered his backpack missing on May 3 and took to social media to vent his frustrations. The next day the Sioux Falls Police Department recovered a backpack with some of the prosthetic’s attachments near Hanson’s house. (Alfonzo Galvan/The Argus Leader via AP)

The bad news? It was no longer usable, but then the Vikings pitcher got a piece of good news when a Minneapolis-area hospital said it would give him a new prosthetic device for free.

Lauren Elm, marketing manager for Shriner's Children's Twin Cities, told the Argus Leader on Tuesday afternoon that Hanson was approved to receive a new prosthetic at "no cost" to him. His fundraiser will continue and the money will go to charity, Elm said.

