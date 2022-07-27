Pups rescued from South Dakota reservation looking for forever home

Ruff Start Rescue says the stray dogs were picked up as a wildfire burned near the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Hot temps were also a danger.

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — A number of dogs rescued from a wildfire near the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota are now in the Twin Cities, looking for forever homes.

Kelly Plummer of Ruff Start Rescue says Pine Ridge is home to thousands of stray animals, as food, water and shelter are already a challenge for some residents of the reservation. A wildfire currently burning is making things worse for the dogs, as is an extreme heat wave with temperatures reaching more than 100 degrees.

Plummer says Ruff Start already takes in dogs from the Pine Ridge area, with some being owner surrenders, some strays and some literally plucked from dumps. The current situation makes finding permanent even homes more urgent.

If you are interested in adopting one of these companion animals check out the Ruff Start Rescue website.

