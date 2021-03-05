Report: Minnesota 5th-best state for working moms

The research by personal finance website WalletHub measures a number of metrics from childcare costs to gender pay gaps.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is the 5th-best state in America for moms trying to juggle parenting and career, according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub.

The rankings were formulated by measuring three key life areas (child care, professional opportunities, work-life balance) using 17 metrics ranging from school system quality and pediatricians per capital to families in poverty and gender pay gap.

Here is how Minnesota measured up in a number of key categories.

Life as a Working Mom in Minnesota (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

9th – Day-Care Quality

– Day-Care Quality 14th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Women’s Salary)

– Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Women’s Salary) 12th – Pediatricians per Capita

– Pediatricians per Capita 17th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

– Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s) 21st – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

– Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives 4th – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 11th – Female Unemployment Rate

– Female Unemployment Rate 16th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

– Parental-Leave Policy Score 10th – Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)

– Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours) 6th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

The top four locales for working moms, according to the WalletHub report, are Massachusetts, District of Columbia, Connecticut, and Vermont. The bottom five are South Carolina, Mississippi, Idaho, Alabama and Louisiana.

WalletHub says women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and nearly 66% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic mothers were initially impacted by job losses more than fathers, and while they have also regained jobs at faster rates, unemployment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"Even during non-pandemic times, working moms still face an uphill battle in the workplace, as their average hourly wage is only 85% of what men make, and only 6% of S&P 500 companies’ chief executives are women," writes WalletHub managing editor John S. Kiernan. "Such obvious inequality brings up not just financial questions but also deeply ingrained social issues. For instance, should women have to choose between career and family?"