Rochester man dies after fatal fall into Caribou River in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Minnesota — A 29-year-old man died after falling around 100 feet into the Caribou River Monday.

Just after 9:30 p.m. dispatchers received a report of an unresponsive man who had accidentally plunged into the river. That man has since been identified as Daniel Allman by Lake County authorities.

It was reported that Allman was hiking with a friend when he fell into the river from a cliff.