Move over, Amazon: Minnesota website makes shopping convenient, simple with thousands of local products

This Saturday will mark the 12th year of Small Business Saturday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Some experts are predicting the early bird Black Friday shopper may be going extinct. Most consumers now expect an experience that supports convenient shopping all year round.

Now, there's a Minnesota company already ahead of the game.

"As we continue to morph as shoppers from digital and physical shopping, I think the standing in line for those big ticket items is probably a thing of the past," said Urban Rooster Shop co-creater Anne Mezzenga.

Add in the pandemic and Mezzenga's business model had to mimic the master of online retail.

"In order for any retailer to compete right now, you have to be looking at Amazon," said Mezzenga. "That's not a fair playing field for local brands because they don't have the resources to do that."

To help, she just launched the Urban Rooster Shop, a one-stop site featuring only Minnesota businesses. There are up to 50,000 products you can buy year round, in one seamless checkout and delivered right to your door.

"This is where we're using technology for good so that we can make small businesses flourish without putting the impact on the small businesses," said Mezzenga.

Last year's outpouring of support for small businesses is starting to dwindle, and staffing shortages this year has a majority of owners saying this season will impact whether they stay open next year, according to a new American Express survey.

"There are a lot of ways you can support small businesses," said Mezzenga. "Send them a Google review, post something on your Instagram or social media accounts, go into your local stores and tell other people about the store experience you had; this season is really important for a lot of small businesses."

