St. Paul Winter Carnival 2022 off and running

The celebration of Minnesota's coldest season runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, and includes events that will appeal to nearly every family and individual.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Some might look at Friday morning's subzero forecast, pull the blankets up higher and huddle from winter's worst.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival 2022 is NOT about that. The long-running celebration of Minnesota's coldest season is called the "Coolest Celebration on Earth," and is all about embracing winter and it's wonder.

In fact, this year marks the 136th edition of the seasonal party, as the first Winter Carnival was held in 1886.

Dozens of events, both traditional favs and new attractions, are carefully planned to engage all ages. They range from the carnival's famous Scavenger Hunt and Grande Day Parade to ice carving and snow sculpting contests, and Warming House Purse Bingo. Check here for a calendar of events.

Most events and attractions take place in downtown Saint Paul, around Rice Park and Landmark Center, and at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. A reminder: St. Paul requires masks at indoor public spaces, and a temporary policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours is in effect for all indoor venues that serve food and/or beverages.

