Star-studded lunch: Chappelle, Bieber drop in at Lotus in Minneapolis

The pop star and genre-busting comic posed for pictures at the family owned restaurant in the Loring Park neighborhood.

MINNEAPOLIS — Even high-profile entertainers have to eat every once in a while, right?

Customers and staff at Lotus Restaurant in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis got a major surprise Sunday afternoon as comedian Dave Chappelle and pop music icon Justin Bieber dropped in for a bite.

Chappelle was in town for a screening of his new documentary "Untitled" and a brief standup show Sunday night at Target Center, but Bieber? His sighting at the Lotus was a spoiler of sorts, as he would show up as one of two surprise guests for Chappelle's show, the other being Usher.

Lotus put up photos commemorating the visit on the restaurant's Facebook page, causing one person to comment, "Dave wouldn’t miss going to Lotus when he’s in town."

The family-owned Vietnamese eatery is located on West Grant Street, right off the park.