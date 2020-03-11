Stearns County Sheriff's Office seeks missing teen

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 or their local law enforcement agency via 911.

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old who left from foster care placement on Saturday.

Mackenzie Rose Langner has not been seen since 2 p.m. on Saturday, and left foster care in the Duluth area without her cellphone, police said.

Mackenzie goes by Kenzie and is 5'3" tall, weighs 143 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, an olive-green crop style hoodie, the black inner shell of a jacket, red stocking hat and brown Timberland boots, officials said.

Her whereabouts are unknown, but police say she still may be in the Duluth area.