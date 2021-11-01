Study: Minnesota 2nd-best state to raise a family

The rankings by personal finance website WalletHub are based on 52 indicators, ranging from median family income to affordable housing and crime rates.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesotans are proud of our state and rightfully so, according to a new study that ranks the state as the second-best place to raise a family in the U.S.

The research by personal finance website WalletHub names Massachusetts as the only state more family friendly than Minnesota. Rankings are based on 52 metrics ranging from housing affordability and child care costs to crime rates and separation-divorce rates.

Here is how Minnesota stacks up in a handful of categories:

13th – Infant-Mortality Rate

– Infant-Mortality Rate 1st – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 12th – Violent Crimes per Capita

– Violent Crimes per Capita 2nd – % of Families in Poverty

– % of Families in Poverty 17th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 13th – Unemployment Rate

– Unemployment Rate 5th – Separation & Divorce Rate

Rounding out the top-5 states to raise a family behind Massachusetts and Minnesota are North Dakota, New York and Vermont. The bottom five states are Oklahoma, Louisiana, West Virginia, Mississippi, with New Mexico coming in dead last.

Of states in the Midwest Nebraska was ranked number 11, followed by Iowa at 12, South Dakota at 13 and Wisconsin at 14.