Survey lists Minneapolis, St. Paul among top 5 cities for work-life balance

Both Twin Cities rank high in lowest hours worked per week and labor force participation, among other categories, according to a survey by SmartAsset.

MINNEAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new stressors into already stressful daily life as employees try to balance potentially longer hours, increased demands at home and continued uncertainty regarding shifts in work culture.

As a result, a healthy work-life balance has become increasingly difficult to achieve. A 2021 survey from Indeed says 52% of workers report feeling burned out, an 11% increase since 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Some states and businesses are taking action to address this issue and help employees to establish a positive work-life balance. For example, In early 2022 the California legislature proposed shortening the traditional 40-hour work week to 32 hours, essentially creating a four-day work week. While talks on this particular proposal have stalled, it helped open the door to larger conversations about work-life balance.

In its annual study, financial tech company SmartAsset looked at differences in work-life balance by location, identifying and ranking the cities with the best work-life balances in 2022, analyzing metrics including work environment, affordability and livability.

Here are SmartAsset's Top 10 cities for work-life balance in 2022, and their reasons for the ranking.

1. Madison, WI

Madison, Wisconsin remains No. 1 for another year. This city ranks highest in employment metrics: first for average hours worked per week (36.7), fourth-best for its February 2022 unemployment rate (2.3%) and 11th-best for its labor force participation rate (71.7%).

The average commute for workers in Madison is 19.8 minutes (ranking ninth-best) and just 2.7% of workers commute longer than 60 minutes (ranking fifth-best).

2. Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota ranks third-best for both its labor force participation rate (74.1%) and February 2022 unemployment rate (2.2%). On average, the typical work week is 37.6 hours (13th-best) and housing costs make up 29.47% of median household income (11th-best).

Minneapolis also is the 13th-most walkable city in this year's study.

3. Arlington, VA

The fifth-largest city in Virginia, Arlington ranks best overall for three metrics: labor force participation rate (78.9%), February 2022 unemployment rate (2.1%) and housing costs as a percentage of income (27.20%).

Restaurants make up 8.87% of all establishments in the city, a top 15 rate.

4. San Francisco, CA (Tie)

San Francisco is the most walkable city in the 2022 study. The labor force participation rate stands at 71.2% (14th-best in our study) and February 2022 unemployment rate was 3.0%. Moreover, San Francisco has the fourth-highest concentration of entertainment establishments, with them making up roughly 12% of all establishments.

4. St. Paul, MN (Tie)

The average employee in St. Paul, Minnesota works 37.2 hours per week (ranking sixth-best). Labor force participation rate is 69.9% (24th-best) and in February 2022, the unemployment rate was 2.4% (fifth-lowest).

Residents looking for fun activities can enjoy 281 arts, entertainment and recreation establishments in the city, which make up 2.07% of all establishments (10th-best).

6. Richmond, VA

Richmond ranks best for its amenities. Census Bureau data shows that the city offers 124 arts, entertainment and recreation establishments (making up 2% of all establishments and ranking 15th-best) and 574 restaurants (making up 9% of all establishments and ranking 12th-best).

In terms of work, employees in Richmond can expect to work about 38 hours per week (ranking 21st-best) and have an average commute of under 22 minutes (ranking 22nd-best).

7. Seattle, WA

Ranking seventh-best overall, Seattle excelled in work environment metrics such as labor force participation rate (74.0%, ranking fourth-best) and February 2022 unemployment rate (2.9%, ranking 14th-best).

Seattle also offers the 19th-best concentration of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments (1329, which accounts for 1.88% of all establishments).

8. Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska ranks in the top 10 for three metrics: seventh-best for average commute time (19.3 minutes), fifth-best for percentage of workers with a commute longer than 60 minutes (2.7%) and seventh-best for the February 2022 unemployment rate (2.7%).

The labor force participation rate in this city is 70.1%, which ranks 23rd-best.

9. Lincoln, NE

Employees in Lincoln, Nebraska work an average of 37.4 hours per week (ranking 11th-lowest overall) and the labor force participation rate is 71.1% (16th-best).

In greater Lancaster County, the February 2022 unemployment rate was 2.1%, which ranks best overall. Commuters spend an average of 18.9 minutes on the road (sixth-best) and just 3.3% of workers experience a commute that is longer than 60 minutes (15th-best).

10. Portland, OR

The City of Roses ranks best for walkability and available amenities. Specifically, Portland earns a walk score of 67.3 (scored on a scale of 0 to 100), which ranks 17th-best across the 100 cities SmartAsset considered.

In terms of amenities, residents have access to over 550 arts, entertainment and recreation establishments (2% of all establishments) and nearly 2,000 restaurants (9% of all establishments). The city ranks 13th- and 17th-best for these two metrics, respectively.

Data and Methodology

To find the best cities for work-life balance, SmartAsset compared 100 of the largest cities in America across 10 metrics:

Walk Score

Concentration of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments

Concentration of restaurants

Housing costs as a percentage of income

Average weeks worked per year

Average hours worked per week

Average commute time

Percentage of workers with a commute longer than 60 minutes

Unemployment rate

Labor force participation rate

2022 marks SmartAsset's fifth study on the cities with the best work-life balance. Check out last year's version here.

