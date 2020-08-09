Study finds Minneapolis has fewest young adults living with mom and dad

A new study by MagnifyMoney finds that the practice of young adults living with parents is less likely in Minneapolis than it is anywhere else in the top 50 cities.

MINNEAPOLIS — During hard times, some young American adults have a tendency to go home to live with mom and dad, lick their wounds and regroup for another shot at independence.

That has been increasingly common for those between the ages of 25 and 40 in the days of COVID-19, with an explosion of layoffs and furloughs related to the pandemic.

A new survey by MagnifyMoney, a brand of LendingTree, finds that the practice of young adults living with parents is less likely in Minneapolis than it is anywhere else in the country (top 50 metro areas) besides Raleigh, North Carolina. Stats gathered by MagnifyMoney indicate just 12.1% of young adults in the two cities live with mom and dad.

Seattle is third with 12.2% living with parents.

Riverside, California has the largest number of 25-to-40s living at home with 29.4 percent, followed by Miami at 29%, and Los Angeles at 27.2.

A few more tidbits from the study, which came from data from the American Community Survey:

More men than women 25-40 live with their parents

On average, one in four adults who live with parents don't work

Those who work while living with their parents earn far less than their peers on their own (Earnings deficit ranges from 61.3% in Seattle to 15.1% in San Francisco)

Four of top 10 cities with lowest percentage of young adults living with parents are in the midwest

For more on the study, check out the MagnifyMoney website.

