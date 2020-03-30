Survey: Minnesota is 2020's least-stressed state

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid if one is to achieve a more relaxing life.

MINNESOTA, USA — Maybe it's the cool Scandinavian demeanor of many residents, or our love of the great outdoors. Whatever the case, Minnesotans are a pretty low stress bunch, according to a recent survey by personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid if one is to achieve a more relaxing life. The data assembled ranged from average hours worked per week and personal bankruptcy rate, to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Here are some of the categories that pushed Minnesota to the top of the list. Remember, this is one survey where being closer to 50th is better than being first.

Stress Levels in Minnesota (1=Most Stressed, 25=Avg.):

• 37th - Avg. Hours Worked per Week

• 50th - Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

• 48th - Percentage of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

• 25th - Job Security

• 50th - Median Credit Score

• 36th - Housing Affordability

• 46th - Percentage of Population Living Below Poverty Line

• 46th - Divorce Rate

• 35th - Crime Rate per Capita

• 47th - Psychologists per Capita

Right behind Minnesota on the least-stressed list are North and South Dakota, Iowa and Utah.

The top-5 most stressed states are led by Louisiana, followed closely by Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas and West Virginia.

Truth is, stress affects everyone in varying degrees. While we can't eliminate stress entirely from our lives, we can minimize it by choosing to live in the least toxic environments. WalletHub researchers say overall, American stress levels have remained relatively stable for the past few years, with the most common personal stressors in 2019 being work and money. Other major worries topping many people's lists included the current political climate, mass shootings and healthcare. There is little doubt at this point, according to a recent WalletHub survey, that the coronavirus will be listed as the biggest source of stress for Americans in 2020.