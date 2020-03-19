x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

life

The best TV shows to binge while at home

An article from Thrillist outlined shows with over 100 episodes to watch while practicing social distancing.

MINNEAPOLIS — With an increasing amount of people working from home and practicing social distancing, many are wondering what to do with their time. If you have access to any streaming services, television shows can be a great, fun, and cheap way to pass the time. 

To keep us all closer, Netflix has found a way to bring us together while still helping us practice social distancing. They've launched a Google chrome extension called "Netflix Party" - where you can watch shows with your friends virtually. The extension also comes with a chatroom, so you can share your reactions as you watch.

Thanks to Universal, you'll be able to stream some movies that are still in theaters. Starting Friday, recently released films like The Invisible Man and The Hunt will be available to digitally rent. Universal is also releasing Trolls World Tour for home viewing on April 10th.

Thrillist compiled a list of shows to watch with over 100 episodes available on various streaming services for your viewing pleasure. 

Here are a few of our favorites:

Younger viewers:

Adventure Time

The animated comedy show ran for 283 episodes. You can watch it on Hulu.

Credit: Cartoon Network

Gossip Girl

The teen drama show ran for 121 episodes. You can watch it on Netflix.

Credit: The CW

Gilmore Girls

The drama ran for 153 episodes. You can watch it on Netflix

Credit: The CW

RELATED: These kid-friendly live-streams can keep education going during coronavirus closures

RELATED: Here are some free ways to keep your kids engaged at home


Dramas:

Law & Order: SVU

The NBC crime show has been on air for decades, with 474 episodes. You can watch it on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Credit: NBC
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT

The West Wing

The NBC political drama ran for 156 episodes. You can watch it on Netflix.

Credit: NBC

Comedies:

Brooklyn 99

The NBC comedy is still airing, with 137 episodes so far. You can watch it on Hulu.

Credit: NBC

Community

The NBC comedy ran for 110 episodes. You can watch it on Hulu.

Credit: NBC

The Office

The NBC comedy ran for 201 episodes. You can watch it on Netflix.

Credit: NBC

RELATED: Saturday Night Live on hiatus due to coronavirus


Throwbacks:

Cheers

The comedy ran for 273 episodes. You can watch it on Hulu and Netflix.

Credit: CBS

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

The Minneapolis-based show ran for 168 episodes. You can watch it on Hulu.

Credit: CBS

You can read the full article from Thrillist here.

KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about the Midwest specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11

RELATED: Facts not fear: What the Midwest should know about coronavirus

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.