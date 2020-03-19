An article from Thrillist outlined shows with over 100 episodes to watch while practicing social distancing.

MINNEAPOLIS — With an increasing amount of people working from home and practicing social distancing, many are wondering what to do with their time. If you have access to any streaming services, television shows can be a great, fun, and cheap way to pass the time.

To keep us all closer, Netflix has found a way to bring us together while still helping us practice social distancing. They've launched a Google chrome extension called "Netflix Party" - where you can watch shows with your friends virtually. The extension also comes with a chatroom, so you can share your reactions as you watch.



Thanks to Universal, you'll be able to stream some movies that are still in theaters. Starting Friday, recently released films like The Invisible Man and The Hunt will be available to digitally rent. Universal is also releasing Trolls World Tour for home viewing on April 10th.

Thrillist compiled a list of shows to watch with over 100 episodes available on various streaming services for your viewing pleasure.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Younger viewers:

Adventure Time

The animated comedy show ran for 283 episodes. You can watch it on Hulu.

Gossip Girl

The teen drama show ran for 121 episodes. You can watch it on Netflix.

Gilmore Girls

The drama ran for 153 episodes. You can watch it on Netflix





Dramas:

Law & Order: SVU

The NBC crime show has been on air for decades, with 474 episodes. You can watch it on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

The West Wing

The NBC political drama ran for 156 episodes. You can watch it on Netflix.

Comedies:

Brooklyn 99

The NBC comedy is still airing, with 137 episodes so far. You can watch it on Hulu.

Community

The NBC comedy ran for 110 episodes. You can watch it on Hulu.

The Office

The NBC comedy ran for 201 episodes. You can watch it on Netflix.





Throwbacks:

Cheers

The comedy ran for 273 episodes. You can watch it on Hulu and Netflix.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

The Minneapolis-based show ran for 168 episodes. You can watch it on Hulu.

You can read the full article from Thrillist here.