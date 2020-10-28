Three rescued from two-alarm fire in Golden Valley

Three residents were rescued by Good Samaritans and City of Golden Valley park employees who were in the area during the fire, officials said.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Three people were rescued from a two-alarm fire that destroyed two townhomes in Golden Valley Thursday morning, officials said.

The Golden Valley Fire Department received a report of a fire on the 7600 block of Harold Ave. at 8:37 a.m.

When crews arrived, two townhomes were destroyed and another was damaged, officials said.

"This was a very fast-moving fire," Golden Valley Fire Chief John Crelly, said. "If these people hadn't been close by, there may have been fatalities."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.