Top 10 dog names for 2020, according to pet insurer Trupanion

In the human world, there are tried and true names that stand the test of time and are used generation after generation.

Take Robert or Michael ... Elizabeth and Susan.

And then, there are those of the pop culture variety that come and go.

Anyone remember Moon Unit and Dweezil Zappa?

Pet names have the same kind of yin and yang, with a combination of traditional and flavor-of-the-month usually making the "most popular" list. Pet medical insurer Trupanion combed through its database of nearly 530,000 insured pets and compiled the 10 most-popular dog names for 2020.

With no further adieu, here they are.

Top 10 dog names for 2020.

Luna Charlie Bella Bailey Cooper Daisy Lucy Milo Max Coco

Here are the 10 Trupanion is deeming the most... unique.

Most unique dog names of 2020

Sir Willemstad of Curacao (Great Dane) Pumpkin Pillsbury (Havanese) Glee (French Bulldog) Numchucks (Pomeranian) Mia Sparrow (Labrador Retriever) Cookie Diablo (Yorkshire Terrier) Yogi Berra (Mixed Breed) Vroom Vroom (Pug) Raisin Cain (Miniature Pinscher) Beatrix Hollywoof (Yorkshire Terrier)