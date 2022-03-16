Top 10 puppy names for 2022

Did your pooch's name make the list?

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Feb.19, 2022.

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family.

Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022.

The business surveyed the nearly 400,000 dog names in their database to come up with the rankings.

Here is the list:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Cooper

5. Lucy

6. Max

7. Daisy

8. Bailey

9. Milo

10. Sadie

During the pandemic, many people adopted new pets for comfort and better mental health.

Camp Bow Wow shares these tips for naming and bringing your new canine companion home.

Tips for naming a puppy

Choose short, two-syllable names. Short names can help get your dog’s attention and assist with recall.

Short names can help get your dog’s attention and assist with recall. Avoid names that sound like a commonly used word, phrase, or cue, as these could confuse your pup.

as these could confuse your pup. Names that end in vowels help with name recall, as vowels change vocal tone, which dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending in harder sounds such as Luke or Hank may also be easier for your dog to recognize.

as vowels change vocal tone, which dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending in harder sounds such as Luke or Hank may also be easier for your dog to recognize. It’s OK to change the name of a shelter dog. If you change a shelter dog’s name, be sure to give lots of love and positive reinforcement when using the new name, and the pup will adjust just fine.

Tips for bringing a puppy home

Prep for the pup. Allocate a space in your house for your puppy as well as an area outside he can play. Remember to purchase essential products like a dog bed, crate, water and food bowls, a collar, leash, appropriate chew toys and puppy food.

Allocate a space in your house for your puppy as well as an area outside he can play. Remember to purchase essential products like a dog bed, crate, water and food bowls, a collar, leash, appropriate chew toys and puppy food. Provide your pup with a strong introduction. Help alleviate a puppy’s separation anxiety from his mother by giving him as much attention as possible during his first week home. For the first three to four days, make sure that there will be someone at home to take care of the puppy.

Help alleviate a puppy’s separation anxiety from his mother by giving him as much attention as possible during his first week home. For the first three to four days, make sure that there will be someone at home to take care of the puppy. Take your pet to the vet. During his first week home, take your puppy to the veterinarian for his initial puppy examination. It is essential to make sure your puppy is healthy and is free of medical or congenital disorders. Remember to ask the shelter or breeder if the puppy has received his initial vaccinations.

During his first week home, take your puppy to the veterinarian for his initial puppy examination. It is essential to make sure your puppy is healthy and is free of medical or congenital disorders. Remember to ask the shelter or breeder if the puppy has received his initial vaccinations. Hungry Puppy: Ask the shelter or breeder what your puppy has been eating. Feed your puppy that same brand and type of food for several days. Afterwards, you can slowly begin to transition your pup’s food.

Ask the shelter or breeder what your puppy has been eating. Feed your puppy that same brand and type of food for several days. Afterwards, you can slowly begin to transition your pup’s food. Prepare for night crying. Puppies have small bladders and will cry at night if they need to use the restroom. Most puppies will have to go to the bathroom twice during the evening, so keep newspaper handy to avoid any messy situations.

Puppies have small bladders and will cry at night if they need to use the restroom. Most puppies will have to go to the bathroom twice during the evening, so keep newspaper handy to avoid any messy situations. Be consistent and have patience. When training your pup, make sure dog rules are followed by the entire household. If your puppy does something disagreeable, scold him with a disapproving tone. Be patient with your new family member and remember to show your puppy affection.

Recently, the American Kennel Club released their annual breed popularity rankings that's drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older dogs that joined the nation's oldest canine registry last year.

Watch more morning headlines: