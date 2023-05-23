Dogs found abandoned in the woods in Osseo

The animals were discovered just before noon Monday, one in a wire crate and the other tied to a tree. The two pups are now in the care of a rescue organization.

OSSEO, Minn. — Two dogs abandoned in a wooded area near an apartment complex in Osseo are being cared for by a local rescue organization while police try to identify the person who left them.

Osseo Police Lt. Todd Kintzi says the department received a call just before noon Monday reporting the situation. Officers responded to a wooded area adjacent to 608 North Oaks Drive and found two dogs that appear to be mixed breed, one inside a wire crate and the other tied to a tree.

Lt. Kintzi says the dogs were a bit scared and potentially aggressive, so one officer got food and water for them while the animals were allowed to settle down. A rescue organization, No Dog Left Behind, came to pick the pups up and is making sure they are cared for.

Police posted about the incident on their Facebook page asking for help in finding the owner of the dogs. If you recognize or know them call Osseo PD at 763-424-5444.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: