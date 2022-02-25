Vanessa's gift: Community rallies to help sick children in memory of a life well-lived

The 12-year-old Blaine girl passed away unexpectedly Monday, and through their grief, Vanessa Miller's family wants to thank those who cared for her.

BLAINE, Minn. — "She was a tiny person who made a huge impact on the world."

Those words from her Aunt Mary sum up the life of Vanessa Grace Miller, a 12-year-old girl from Blaine who passed away suddenly on Monday. The death of child always rips a hole in the hearts of their family, friends and community, but in another way, every day of Vanessa's short life was a gift, a reason to celebrate.

Vanessa was born with hydrocephalus, a condition where excess fluid builds up in the brain. She spent three months in the hospital after being born, and the remainder of her life was riddled with health challenges that led to regular surgeries and stays at Children's Hospital.

"There were so many times we thought, 'she's not going to make it out of this,'" recalled her aunt Mary Strohmayer, sharing that Vanessa had a dozen surgeries in 12 years just to change the shunts that kept her alive.

But the tiny girl did make it out of life-threatening situations, time and time again. Her large extended family sounds a common theme, of how Vanessa tackled every day with strength, laughter and joy, and shared those gifts with those around her.

"Vanessa Grace was the soul of every room she occupied. Her smile was infectious," said her uncle Mike Miller. "She was always happy. You couldn't help but want to be around her. Everybody who ever met her loved her."

An obituary written by her aunt was even more descriptive. "Vanessa was a Target-loving, Kids Bop-dancing, Facetime-calling, fuzzy croc-wearing, Taylor Swift-singing, hoop-shooting, Wendy's fry-begging, hand-clapping, butt-spinning, effervescent warrior. Vanessa wasn't the life of the party, Vanessa was the party!"

One of the things Vanessa loved... LOVED... was going to Target with her mom Debra. They would make the trip at least two times a week, maybe four times on a "good" week. Her mom would grab a Starbucks, Vanessa would get an oat milk in a Starbucks cup (which made her feel like a big deal, says her aunt Mary) and maybe if she was lucky, a cookie or two.

But that wasn't the only thing Vanessa fed off at Target. Aunt Mary says staff members would greet her niece with enthusiasm, and made her feel important.

"They knew her by name... employees were like 'Hi Vanessa!' She just loved it."

Vanessa's death was unexpected, despite her ongoing physical challenges. Her Aunt Kristi shares that during the initial landslide of grief, Vanessa's mom Debra wondered "How am I ever going to go to Target again?," trying to imagine even one day without her.

"You’re not going to walk in there alone. We are going to come with you. Hundreds of us,” said her husband Patrick Miller, referring to the entire community that had loved and supported their daughter through her short life.

That exchange led to an idea, one that would celebrate Vanessa and provide lasting impact. On Saturday the Millers are inviting anyone who cared for Vanessa (and those who would have, had they been blessed to know her) to join them at the Blaine Target store, 1500 109th Ave NE, Blaine, for a shopping spree. All who show up at 8 a.m. are encouraged to buy a gift or two that will go to the young patients at Children's Hospital.

"We have spent a significant time at the hospital, and to be able to provide a small distraction to families going through something so terrible and so hard helps the children. It breaks up the day when someone pops in and drops something off for you,” Debra Miller reflected. “We know what it’s like and it hurts, and it’s scary. Vanessa spread so much joy and I know if she could have made it easier for someone else, she totally would.”

Aunts Mary and Kristi say they expect a sizeable crowd for Vanessa's tribute, and while it will surely summon feelings of pain and heartache back to the surface, sharing joy with young patients at Children's Hospital will help keep her loving spirit alive and with them.

"I think my brother and his wife have gotten their strength from Vanessa," said Mary Strohmayer."This is horrible, we are grieving, so lets turn this into something good."

