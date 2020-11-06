What's the status of Minnesota's real estate market?

While some are worried about a 2008-type housing collapse, Kris Lindahl says Minnesota is showing positive signs and the market has already bounced back.

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Twin Cities real estate pro Kris Lindahl, the number of homes sold across the country in April showed the biggest decline we’ve seen since 2010.

Numbers like that have some worried about a 2008-type housing collapse.

But, Lindahl says Minnesota is showing positive signs and the market has already bounced back.

We talked to Kris Lindahl with Kris Lindahl Real Estate about what makes our current housing market different from what we saw 10 years ago and what buyers and sellers can do to increase their odds of success.