Yuck! Mayflies fill the sky following hatch in St. Paul

The good news, is that their life span is short. The bad... the hovering, exploding bug makes things nasty while it is around.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nearly every creature on earth plays a part in the natural life cycle. The mayfly is a prime example, serving an essential role in the aquatic food web.

As just-hatched nymphs, mayflies are ingested by invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds and mammals. Those that make it to the adult stage often serve as nutrition for birds and bats. Once the mass of swarming, mating adults dies there is a literal smorgasbord on the surface of many lakes and rivers when they often number in the millions.

But it seems there is another purpose for the mayfly, a bit less important but far more obvious: Grossing out the humans that pass through their environment. KARE 11 photojournalist David Peterlinz was in St. Paul Wednesday night when he found himself in the midst of a significant mayfly hatch.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website says the ‘hatch,’ as it is referred to by fly anglers, is often synchronized so that many mayflies emerge at once. In fact, mayfly hatches can be so large that the cloud of bugs shows up on weather radar as a storm or precipitation might.

When they die mayflies fall to the ground and are easily squished, leaving a greasy, nasty coating on roads, bridges and paved trails. In fact, the city of Hastings has been known to turn off all public lighting along streets and parking lots along the Mississippi riverfront to lessen the impact (and mess). Other cities have seen hatches and die-offs so large they have had to call in snowplows to remove them.

Here are some facts about the mayfly to amaze and impress your friends: