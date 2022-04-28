New coworking, fitness concept opens in Minneapolis' Uptown

The Wilderness is Minneapolis' premier fitness and coworking spot with a balanced emphasis on both mental and physical well-being.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A newly opened coworking and fitness concept is making a splash in the Twin Cities Uptown neighborhood.

Tucked away beneath CVS off Lake Street in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, there's a hidden gem.

"We are a space in the heart of Uptown that combines coworking with function and fitness," said Bobby Burns, who co-owns the space along with his friend, Ben Wales.

The Wilderness is a space for anyone who may need a break from working at home, going into the office or just a creative looking for inspiration.

"A coworking space is for anybody that can work remotely, which you know, if we've seen anything over the last few years, a lot of people can actually work remotely and a lot of companies function really well that way," said Burns.

Burns says the idea sparked after a chance encounter with Wales when they met training for American Ninja Warrior.

The space includes a wide array of quiet workspaces.

"Whether that's with an open desk membership, where you sit wherever you want day-to-day or a dedicated desk or private offices that we offer," he said.

There's also room to hold private events.

"These are also amenities for our members, so we've got the theater, we have our game room here," he said.

And a fitness center located just steps away from every work station.

"We have yoga classes a few mornings each week," he said. "We have functional fitness classes a few evenings, we also have our recess class on Fridays during lunch hours,"

The space officially opened on April 16, 2022, providing a thriving opportunity in a neighborhood bouncing back after 2020's civil unrest and the pandemic.

"I think it is huge for this area of just bringing something that really focuses on physical and mental wellness as like a core value of its concept," said Burns.

He says the goal was to make a space that's approachable and functional.

"Whether you're just starting out or you're at a very advanced level, and then also removing the barriers," he said.

In a community setting, where people can work, play and connect at the same time.

"Even if you're going to swing for two minutes during your workday or take a recess class during lunch, the impact that can have, especially for your mental health, is just huge," said Burns.

Anyone who signs up in April will receive a free month membership of coworking and fitness if they donate an indoor plant, according to the owners.

All first time guests receive a free day pass that includes open desk coworking, yoga room, gym access and free classes.

For more details and pricing information, visit their website here.

Watch more Behind the Business: