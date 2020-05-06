Mall of America to reopen June 10

The massive retailer had originally planned to reopen June 1, but canceled amid widespread unrest in the Twin Cities.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has announced a reopening date of June 10.

The announcement comes as Gov. Tim Walz has announced eased restrictions and a move to "phase 3" on June 10, as part of the state's "Stay Safe" plan to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Retail establishments were already allowed to reopen for in-person shopping at 50% capacity on June 1. MOA had originally announced that it would reopen that day, but canceled plans on May 31 amid widespread unrest in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

On Friday, MOA announced that it will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with the following precautious:

Floor markings will provide guests with social distancing guidance

The frequency of cleaning has been increased

Reduced seating in the food court and common areas to allow for proper and safe distancing

More touchless hand sanitizers have been installed

Shopping hours have been reduced to allow for deep cleaning and disinfecting

Plexiglass dividers have been installed to provide safe separation between guests and employees

Some MOA stores are also offering curbside pickup, for customers who would rather not enter the indoor space. Details are available at mallofamerica.com/curbside.