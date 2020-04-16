MN Legislature comes to agreement on to-go beer and wine

The draft of the bill, as it currently stands, does not include to-go cocktails.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Legislature has come to a tentative agreement on allowing restaurants to sell to-go beer and wine with takeout orders.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman posted the news on Twitter Wednesday night just after 10 p.m., sharing a link to the "agreed to legislation for consideration by the House and Senate."

The bill will be considered Thursday and Friday, according to the House website.

The draft bill would allow the sale of malt liquor and wine for take-out until Gov. Tim Walz's executive order closing restaurants and bars is lifted in Minnesota. That expected date is currently May 4, but could be extended.

Restaurants can only sell alcoholic beverages in their original, unopened packaging, and only with food. They can sell a maximum of 72 ounces of beer, hard seltzer and cider; and 750 milliliters of wine, per food order.

Under the bill in its current form, to-go cocktails are off the table, since liquor is not included.

Restaurants would have to check identification to make sure buyers are 21 years old, and they would not be able to deliver alcohol.