MN Senate passes bill on to-go beer and wine; House expected to vote this week

The bill, as it currently stands, does not include to-go cocktails.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed legislation Thursday what would allow restaurants to temporarily offer to-go beer and wine with takeout orders.

The House is expected to vote on the bill this week before sending it to Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz said he supports allowing beer and wine to go, but wanted the Legislature to authorize it because of questions about whether he had the authority to grant the request via executive order.

“Businesses across Minnesota have been devastated by the events of recent weeks. They’ve made the best of the situation by offering to-go sales of food – and there’s no reason they shouldn’t be allowed to sell their inventories of alcohol and make cash now,” said Senator Karin Housley (R-St. Marys Point), the bill’s chief author. “Minnesotans have turned out in droves to support their hometown establishments – and I suspect they will take advantage of these expanded offerings, too. The governor has committed to sign this bill. Let’s do our jobs and send it to his desk.”

House Speaker Melissa Hortman posted news about the draft bill on Twitter Wednesday just after 10 p.m., sharing a link to the "agreed to legislation for consideration by the House and Senate."

The draft bill would allow the sale of malt liquor and wine for take-out until Walz's executive order closing restaurants and bars is lifted in Minnesota. That expected date is currently May 4, but could be extended.

Restaurants can only sell alcoholic beverages in their original, unopened packaging, and only with food. They can sell a maximum of 72 ounces of beer, hard seltzer and cider; and 750 milliliters of wine, per food order.

The legislation gives communities the power to prohibit such sales.

Under the bill in its current form, to-go cocktails are off the table, since liquor is not included.

Restaurants would have to check identification to make sure buyers are 21 years old, and they would not be able to deliver alcohol.