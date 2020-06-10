Coors announces multi-million project at Golden brewery

Molson Coors said the project will replace a lot of the brewery's equipment, some of which dates to the 1950s.

GOLDEN, Colo. — People living and visiting Golden will soon be seeing a lot of construction happening at the Coors Brewery.

Molson Coors said the project will replace the brewery's fermenting, aging, filtration and government cellars, some of which date back to the 1950s.

Peter Coors said the project will hire at least 500 contractors to build the new facility.

The new facility will reduce the brewery's water usage by 100 million gallons per year, Coors said.

Coors added the new facility will reduce its energy usage by 15% and cut its beer waste by 25%.

The project will inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the brewery, Molson Coors said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Recipes and DIY

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.