Graduating college and need a job? Drive a NUTmobile

Planters is looking for three Peanutters to drive their 26-foot-long peanut from coast to coast.

AUSTIN, Minnesota — Graduating during a two-year-long pandemic is tough. Job security is uncertain.

Just ask this recent college grad.

But Planters Peanuts is hoping to crack open that fear with one shell of an opportunity.

The company, which has a Minnesota office, is looking for three recent college grads to join its team of Peanutters to drive the 26-foot-long NUTmobile around the country.

You won't just be driving the NUTmobile... that would be a little nuts.

The job includes driving around Mr. Peanut himself and "shellebrating" the communities you visit along the way.

Applications are open until Jan. 24, and you can click this link to apply.

The nuts and bolts of the job are simple:

Drive the NUTmobile and delight fans from across the country at local community events

Represent the Planters brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, TV and digital publications

Work with people performing little acts of substance for communities at volunteer projects

Crack nut puns and ensure everyone has a nutty time with Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile

You must have a valid driver's license and traveling is a must.