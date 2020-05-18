Rosedale, Ridgedale Malls reopening Monday

Under the Governor's 'Stay Safe MN' order, local stores, and stores inside of malls can reopen starting Monday.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — There's a mix of excitement and preparation at Rosedale Center as it prepares to open its doors Monday morning.

Sarah Fossen, Director of Marketing at Rosedale Center says they have been preparing for this day ever since the mall closed.

"It's a time when we're excited but it also takes a lot of preparation and the stakes are high. It's people's health so every single store we've talked to are taking this very seriously and many of them have both the CDC and state guidelines as well as their own corporate guidelines," she said.

Fossen says of the more than 200 stores at the mall, only 25 will reopen on Monday, but she expects the remaining to reopen in the next few weeks.

The mall will have reduced hours, and access to the mall will only be available through the east entrance, near Von Maur between Talbots and Caribou Coffee.

Inside, Fossen says you will see markers on the floor to maintain social distancing, and shoppers are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the mall, and housekeeping will be constantly cleaning. Play areas will be closed and the mall will not be open only for walkers.

Restaurants will not be open for in-dining, but are still available for curbside pickup and delivery. Bars, restaurants, salons, gyms and movie theaters are not expected to reopen in Minnesota until June 1.