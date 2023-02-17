Turkish family business 'Mapps Coffee & Tea' raises money for earthquake relief

Survivors of the 1999 Istanbul earthquake, the Akgucs are collecting donations after an even stronger quake with an even higher death toll.

MINNEAPOLIS — The death toll is nearing 44,000 in Turkey and Syria after last week's 7.8-magnitude earthquake and the aftershocks that followed. Remarkably, some people are still being rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings, but the odds of finding survivors are dwindling.

The United Nations is now appealing for $1 billion in relief funds for Turkey after launching a $ 400 million appeal for Syria.

Meanwhile, a small family business in south Minneapolis is working to make an impact, too. Mapps Coffee and Tea is located within the Midtown Global Market. The owners, Erdoan and Yildiz Akguc, are from Turkey.

"It's a true family business," Yildiz said. "It's me, my husband, my daughter and my son. We started together and then my sister joined us later."

While Erdoan moved to the U.S. as a child, Yildiz came over at 22 years old. They met in Istanbul while Erdoan returned for a visit. Today, most of their extended family members still live in Turkey. So when the powerful earthquake struck, emotion did, too.

"Nobody lives in that area, the earthquake region, but when something happens like that, the whole country is your family and your heart is aching at this point," Yildiz said.

The Akgucs know what it's like.

"As an earthquake survivor myself, in 1999 big earthquake, Istanbul earthquake, we were there," Yildiz explained. "The whole family. My two kids, my husband. I was there and I thought the whole building was going to collapse on us … Even [as] I talk right now, I am going back and feel the fear and sadness."

At the time, they were scheduled to fly back to the U.S. the next day but decided to stay to help people. Now, after an even stronger quake, they're helping again – but from Minnesota.

On the counter at Mapps, there's a code for customers to scan, linking to a GoFundMe account with more than $5,000 raised so far.

"We're donating all the collected funds to a Turkish non-profit … run by actors, musicians and other art lovers," Erdoan wrote on the page. "To date, they have provided the most efficient delivery of needed items to the hardest-hit areas."

The nonprofit is called Ahbap, which means "friend."