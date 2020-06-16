Target declares Juneteenth a company holiday

The corporate headquarters will close in observance of June 19, and any employees who work that day in stores will receive time and a half.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target has announced that Juneteenth will now be an official company holiday.

The June 19 holiday commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. Target announced that while stores will remain open, hourly team members who work that day will receive time and a half. Eligible Target employees have the option to take the day off with full pay, and the corporate headquarters will be closed in observance.

“We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Juneteenth takes its date from June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders to free slaves in Galveston, Texas.

Target emphasized in its new release that recognizing the holiday is just "one step." The company has committed $10 million to support social justice and rebuilding efforts in local communities. And it pledged to "continue to listen and learn from our team members, our guests and our community partners."