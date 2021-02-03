Looking for a summer job? Valleyfair to hire 1,000 workers for 2021

The Minnesota theme park is hosting a hiring event ahead of a planned May reopening

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Missing the roller coasters, waterpark and family fun from Valleyfair? After a year of being closed for COVID concerns, the Shakopee-based amusement park is planning to reopen this spring, and ahead of that are plans to hire 1,000 people.

On March 13, Valleyfair is hosting a virtual National Hiring Day, with numerous openings available for temporary positions across the park.

After being closed for the entirety of 2020, the park plans to reopen on May 22 with limited capacity, and a trip this summer will require a little more planning than previous years.

Tickets and parking will be paid using a cashless method like a credit or debit card, or Apple or Android Pay when you arrive at Valleyfair. Visitors should plan to bring and wear a facemask, and everyone will have to pass through a thermal screening tent to enter the park. If anyone in your group has a temperature higher than 100.4, they will not be allowed into the park.

Valleyfair also requires that at least one person in your group has a smartphone with the "Valleyfair App" downloaded, and Locations Services enabled to receive updates as needed throughout your stay.

A full list of COVID safety requirements is available here.

People who purchased 2020 PreK, Regular, Gold and Platinum Season Passes (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) will still be able to use their tickets in 2021, according to pass type. Unused 2020 park admission tickets are also valid through September 6, 2021, according to Valleyfair's website.