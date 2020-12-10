How can businesses get end-of-year traction, even in a pandemic?

Chris Dardis with Versique has tips on how to get the most productivity out of your company, even at the end of an unprecedented year.

2020 has been a challenging year for both employers and employees.

With Quarter 4 in sight, companies are looking to finish out the year strong. How can businesses make the most of a Quarter 4 push - even during a pandemic?

Local HR and recruitment expert Chris Dardis with Versique recruiting firm has some tips on how leaders can drive efficiency and gain traction on end-of-year projects whether they’re back in the office, working remotely or doing a hybrid model.

Focus on what you do best Many organizations lost customers or streams of revenue during the pandemic. What are the things your team does better than anyone else? Focus on those products and services.

Clarify your main vision At the beginning of the year, you likely had a totally different plan of attack. What are your new year-end goals? Think about how you can incentivize your teams to achieve them.

Revisit projects that were put on hold You likely have a bunch of projects on your desk that are no longer a priority. Take the last quarter of the year to re-prioritize.

Be realistic Make sure your timelines are realistic and take into account what you can actually accomplish. You have to meet employees where they are at personally. Maybe they need a flexible schedule due to changing school models for their children. Maybe they're uncomfortable doing certain things because of COVID-19 risks.

