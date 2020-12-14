Twin Cities Auto show changes location, dates

The state's biggest car showcase will take place at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, and slide from March to May in hopes of better weather for outdoor viewing.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Twin Cities Auto show is making some changes to adapt and attract more potential buyers as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into winter, and potentially spring.

Organizers are moving the show to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds from the Minneapolis Convention Center, and sliding the dates from it's traditional slot in March to May 15-23.

“Moving the show back two and a half months and going to an outdoor venue gives us a few advantages,” said Scott Lambert, President of the Greater Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association (GMADA) in a prepared statement. “It provides us with some more time for the medical community to work its way toward a solution for COVID-19, and the outside venue will provide our guests with more space for social distancing and fresh air.”

Staging the show at the fairgrounds will provide dealers with an opportunity to offer more rides and driving demonstrations, and offers more room for attractions like the popular "Camp Jeep."

Tickets are on sale now for the discounted price of $10, and parking will be free.

For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, visit the Twin Cities Auto Show website.

The Greater Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association (GMADA), which puts on the show, is a trade association of 122 franchised new car dealers operating in the seven-county Twin Cities Area.