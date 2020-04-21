Energy Assistance Program changes to help households during pandemic

The adjustments include income eligibility and a deadline extension.

Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program has been adjusted to ensure that newly unemployed and financially challenged households can receive help.

“Newly unemployed Minnesotans may not be aware of the Energy Assistance Program,” said Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley. “The Energy Assistance Program can help those behind on their energy bills, or help pay for home heating and furnace repairs for income-qualified households.”

Changes made to the program:

Income eligibility based on the past one month

The application deadline is extended to July 1 .

. The annual crisis benefit maximum is increased to $1,200 (up from $600). Crisis benefits are for past due bills, emergency fuel deliveries.

(up from $600). Crisis benefits are for past due bills, emergency fuel deliveries. Allowing crisis benefits to pay a household’s past due bill, even without a disconnection notice.

Energy Assistance Program key facts:

Renters and homeowners are eligible.

Assets such as the value of your home are not considered in determining eligibility.

Grants range from $200 to $1,400, based on household size, income and fuel cost.

The average grant is about $500.

In addition to the initial grant, additional funds are available to:

Help pay a past due bill or get an emergency fuel delivery.

Help homeowners get their broken furnace repaired or replaced.

You can apply by calling 1-800-657-3710 or visit their website.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.