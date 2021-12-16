Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates next year, here's how it could affect you

From mortgages and car loans, to savings accounts and stocks, here's how higher interest rates might affect everyday consumers.

MINNEAPOLIS — The United States Federal Reserve dropped some big news this week.

After two days of meetings, the feds announced plans to raise interest rates to slow down inflation.

But what does that actually mean for us, everyday consumers?

Here’s the problem they’re facing.

The consumer price index shows inflation is up 6.8%, the highest rate in nearly 40 years.

Nearly everything is getting more expensive, from groceries, to gas.

So, the Federal Reserve has decided to do something about it.

Early projections suggest we could see three rate increases next year, three more in 2023 and then two more in 2024.

These increases will be small and gradual, but experts say they could add up and really affect consumers.

A senior economic analyst with LendingTree told CNBC that mortgage rates could go from around 3.24% now, to nearly 4% the end of next year.

So, if you are buying a home for $300,000 with 20% down and a 30-year mortgage, you might end up spending an extra $100 a month.

Over 30 years it adds up to an extra $37,000.

Analysts say that could be enough to scare some home buyers out of the market, but on the flipside, fewer buyers in the market means less competition, which could cut down on some of the bidding wars and could lead to lower prices.

Higher interest rates would also affect car loans and credit card loans.

But on the plus side, if you have a savings account, or you own bonds, you'll also earn a little more money, because the interest rates will likely be higher.

Interest rates also have a big impact on the stock market.

When companies want to grow their business they usually have to borrow money to hire more people, buy new equipment, or build new factories.

But if interest rates make it too expensive to borrow money, some companies might decide not to do it, which could affect stock prices in the coming years and possibly your retirement account.

The federal reserve is walking a thin line here.

While they want to do something to slow down this inflation, they also don't want to get in the way of the COVID recovery, because the shutdowns and mandates last year hurt a lot of companies and American families financially, and some are still recovering from it.

That means whatever changes we see starting next year will be gradual, slow and steady.

So, unfortunately these higher prices and inflation won't go away overnight, they will follow us into the new year.

