Making ends meet during a pandemic

Now's the time to get your baseline budget figured out. You've learned you can live without lots of stuff, so get a handle on your finances.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Maybe you're finding yourself, for the first time ever, without a job. Or at the very least, worried about your job. So, what can you do to make sure you are secure financially? We sat down with an advisor to get some advice.

“My belief though, is that we are resilient, we've been through things before, we're going to get through this together, if we're willing to buckle down and make some tough decisions,” says Justin Halverson with Great Waters Financial.

Tip One: Now’s the time to look at your budget.

“This could be the perfect time to dig in and ultimately get control of your budget for the first time, and so the silver lining in all this is, we really can't spend a whole lot of money, we can't travel, we can't eat out, there's so many things we can't do that maybe we're spending less money than normal right now, and it's a chance to evaluate what is our baseline budget, what are our fixed expenses,” says Halverson.

Try using an app to help you figure it out. Justin suggests something like Mint or Every Dollar or Clarity Money.

“You can see everything you're spending, and at the end of the day, if you don't have a paycheck, you're going to have to find a way to live on less and make some of these tough decisions,” he says.

Tip Two: Review your savings.

“If your budget's lower, you need to decide, can I still save for retirement? Do I need to simply cut the savings so I can pay the bills today and not go into debt? We're all faced with some tough decisions right now, but now are the times we realize how important an emergency fund is,” Halverson says.

Tip Three: Prioritize your debt.

“If you can get control of your debt, now you're in control of your finances for the long-haul, so a great strategy to consider is a debt snowball, where you start with the smallest balance, pay that off first, and then take everything you were paying toward that and put it toward the next smallest balance, and the next smallest balance, and before you know it, all those credit cards are paid off, and you can move on to the vehicles, the home, and start getting yourself out of debt and putting yourself in control of your money,” he says.

Tip Four: Read the fine print.