Minimum wage is rising in Minnesota starting 2022

For large employers, minimum wage will be $10.33 an hour and $8.42 for small employers. The changes go into effect January 1, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — The minimum wage for Minnesota is going up in just a few days. Adjusting for inflation, it's going up a few dozen cents.

Large employers who make more than $500,000 in gross revenue must pay at least $10.33 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Smaller employers who make less than $500,000 in gross revenue will have to pay at least $8.42 an hour.

These wages are for the state level. Minneapolis and St. Paul, which both have higher minimum-wage rates, are exempt.

The state said employers must inform employees if their wage is changing before that change takes place. Employers can find information on how to do so here.

Other new rules that come in the new year are training wages. $8.42 an hour may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 days of employee training.

For employees under the age of 18, the youth wage rate will be $8.42 an hour.

Both of those rules start January 1, 2022.